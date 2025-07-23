Kazakhstan, China launch unmanned freight transport at border checkpoints to boost Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 23. Kazakhstan and China launch the first cross-border transit of unmanned cargo trucks to facilitate the Middle Corridor’s growth, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

As part of efforts to strengthen Kazakh-Chinese economic cooperation, the implementation of an innovative pilot project titled “Smart Customs” has begun at the border checkpoints “Bakhty” (Kazakhstan) and “Pokitu” (China).

A key element of this initiative is the launch of unmanned cargo transportation, aimed at improving efficiency and digitizing customs logistics.

“The project was agreed upon during a working meeting between Zhandos Duisembiyev, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Zhi Xiangwei, Secretary of the Party Committee of the city of Tacheng (Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China),” the report states.

Moreover, the two parties signed a cooperation agreement, which includes joint work on the project, coordination of activities, and exchange of experience in the field of customs and logistics digitalization.

According to the report, the Smart Customs project includes several modern solutions that will make border crossing faster and more convenient. Instead of human drivers, freight will be transported by unmanned vehicles, which will be able to cross the border automatically.

In addition, a unified electronic declaration system has been launched, recognized by both countries, and all document processing and cargo escorting will be fully digitized. Freight will be able to move around the clock, with minimal human involvement, thanks to automatic navigation and control systems.

Smart Customs is expected to help modernize border infrastructure, create new jobs, and attract investment. The project will also boost trade with China and strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub in Central Asia.