Azerbaijan, Pakistan parley future military ties in Türkiye's Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Türkiye to participate in the IDEF 2025 17th International Defence Industry Fair, met with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

At the meeting held in Istanbul, it was emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual trust, cooperation, and cultural values.

The parties discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation and held a thorough exchange of views on activities aimed at further strengthening these relations.

The meeting also discussed new prospects for the development of military relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel