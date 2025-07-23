Uzbekistan’s agriculture sector thrives with export revenue growth

Uzbekistan’s fruit and vegetable exports are on the rise, with both volume and revenues showing significant growth in the first half of 2025. Despite some fluctuations in export quantities, the country is strengthening its foothold in global agricultural markets, driven by increasing demand and rising export earnings. This article explores the latest trade figures and sector trends.

