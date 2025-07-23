TotalEnergies starts production from two major offshore projects in Angola

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. TotalEnergies has announced the start of production from two offshore projects in Angola - BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 - adding a combined 60,000 barrels per day of new output, Trend reports.

Both developments are subsea tie-backs to existing floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs), allowing the company to leverage existing infrastructure, reduce costs, and limit carbon emissions.

BEGONIA, located in Block 17/06 about 150 kilometers off the coast, marks the first inter-block development in the country. Operated by TotalEnergies (30%), the project was developed in collaboration with national concessionaire ANPG and partners Sonangol E&P, SSI, ETU Energias, and Falcon Oil. It involves five wells tied back to the PAZFLOR FPSO and brings 30,000 barrels per day online.

CLOV Phase 3, in Block 17 and also operated by TotalEnergies (38%), adds another 30,000 barrels per day via four wells tied to the CLOV FPSO. Partners in this project include Equinor, ExxonMobil, Azule Energy, and Sonangol E&P.

“These projects demonstrate our commitment to low-cost, low-emissions production growth,” said Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “We are using existing FPSO capacity to efficiently boost output.”

Angolan energy officials welcomed the development. “These First Oils will help Angola maintain production above 1 million barrels per day,” said Paulino Jerónimo, Chairman of ANPG. “BEGONIA is a milestone with strong local content, and CLOV 3 reflects close cooperation within Block 17.”