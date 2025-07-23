Halyk and Click create integrated financial ecosystem for Uzbek market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Click, Uzbekistan’s leading payment services provider, and Halyk Bank, the largest financial group in Central Asia, have announced a strategic partnership representing the largest private sector transaction in Uzbekistan’s history, Trend reports.

As part of the agreement, Halyk Bank will acquire a 49 percent equity stake in Click for $176.4 million. Simultaneously, Click’s shareholders will purchase a 49 percent stake in Tenge Bank, Halyk’s wholly owned subsidiary in Uzbekistan, for $60.76 million. The deal structure allows both sides to maintain full legal independence while working closely together.

According to the companies, the partnership will open new opportunities for delivering innovative financial services across Uzbekistan. The size of the investment reflects confidence in Uzbekistan’s financial infrastructure and its potential for digital transformation.

With more than 20 million registered users, Click is a dominant player in Uzbekistan’s digital economy. Tenge Bank is expanding its presence in the country, offering a wide range of banking products with a focus on accessibility and digital innovation.

“This is a historic moment for Click. Partnering with Halyk Bank and expanding our capabilities through Tenge Bank represents a major step forward in delivering world-class digital financial services to millions of users,” said Ulugbek Rustamov, CEO of Click. “At the same time, the structure of the deal ensures Click retains its independence, continues to shape its strategic vision, and remains a proud national brand.”

Click will continue regular operations, advancing its Super App strategy, which integrates a variety of services including payments, insurance, delivery, vehicle services, and charitable programs. Tenge Bank will also continue to expand its retail and corporate offerings.

Through the partnership, Click’s users will gain access to modern financial solutions from Tenge Bank. More than 70,000 service providers working with Click are expected to benefit from expanded corporate banking services, supporting the creation of a seamless digital ecosystem for businesses and entrepreneurs.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The companies have stated that they are working closely with the relevant authorities and expect an efficient approval process, as both entities will remain operationally and legally independent.