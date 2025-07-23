KazMunayGas, Lukoil seal deal to support Kalamkas-Khazar’s local industry dev't
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas (KMG) and Lukoil have approved the entry of Kalamkas-Khazar Operating LLP (KKO) into the International Center for Oil and Gas Machine Building Development (IMB Center). Established in 2021, the IMB Center unites major Kazakhstani oil and gas operators to support local industry development through standardization, knowledge sharing, and supply chain strengthening.
