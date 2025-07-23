SOFAZ sees double-digit growth in asset value in Jun. 2025

Photo: SOFAZ

By mid-year, the assets of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) rose by nearly 11 percent, reaching approximately $67 billion, driven by strong oil and gas revenues and investment income. Over the first six months, SOFAZ transferred more than 7 billion manat to the state budget and allocated additional funds to key education programs.

