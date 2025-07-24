Azerbaijani citizens increase property investments in Türkiye in June 2025
Azerbaijani citizens bought 71 apartments in Türkiye in June 2025, up 39.2 percent from 51 apartments in June 2024. That month, a total of 1,565 apartments were sold to foreigners in Türkiye, marking an 8.7 percent year-on-year increase. Azerbaijani buyers ranked sixth among foreign apartment purchasers in Türkiye during the period.
