Tajikistan, Mongolia sign statement on further development of cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 24. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh signed a Joint Statement on the further development and strengthening of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between the countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The document was signed following high-level talks held in Dushanbe as part of the state visit of the President of Mongolia. In the presence of the two leaders, a ceremony was also held to sign ten additional documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation:

A memorandum of cooperation between the foreign ministries;

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Energy of Mongolia;

An agreement between the agriculture ministries on cooperation in the agricultural sector;

A tourism cooperation document between the relevant agencies;

An agreement between Tajikistan’s Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies and Mongolia’s Ministry of Digital Development;

A memorandum on emergency prevention and response;

A document on scientific and technical cooperation between the two national academies of sciences;

An agreement in the field of digital certification centers;

A memorandum of cooperation between Tajikistan’s Center for Strategic Studies and Mongolia’s National Institute for Security Research;

An agreement between the national museums of Tajikistan and Mongolia.

President Khurelsukh arrived in Tajikistan on a state visit on July 23, which will last until July 26. During the visit, high-level meetings and negotiations between the two countries have taken place. A business forum and the Days of Mongolian Culture are also scheduled.