Azerbaijan, Italy explore new frontiers in military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ On July 24, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held a meeting with the Chief of Defence of Italian Armed Forces, General Luciano Portolano, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Welcoming the Italian guest, the Minister of Defense expressed his satisfaction with receiving him in Azerbaijan. He noted with appreciation the current state of military cooperation between the two countries and emphasized that the further development of Azerbaijani-Italian relations is of particular importance in the field of defense along with other spheres.

General Luciano Portolano, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Colonel General Zakir Hasanov for the warm reception. Highlighting the significance of reciprocal visits, he emphasized that military cooperation between the two countries will contribute to enhancing the capabilities of both armies.

The meeting, attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Italy to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco, addressed key issues regarding cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military educational sectors, as well as issues of regional security.

