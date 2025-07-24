UNDP backs Uzbekistan’s green agenda through new cooperation agreement

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has signed a new cooperation agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the country’s transition to a green economy. The deal, formalized during a high-level UN forum in New York, will channel substantial grant funding into sustainable development initiatives.

