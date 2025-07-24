Chinese president’s birthday greetings highlight promising future for China-Uzbekistan ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China sent a congratulatory letter to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

“In honor of your birthday, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes,” President Xi wrote.

He recalled their recent meeting at the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, where they held productive talks and outlined strategic directions to further advance the China-Uzbekistan all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era.

President Xi emphasized the great importance he attaches to the development of China-Uzbekistan relations and expressed his deep appreciation for the fruitful working contacts and personal friendship that have been established between the two leaders.

Xi Jinping also expressed his pleasure in welcoming President Mirziyoyev to China for his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Tianjin, as well as in the commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the wider World Anti-Fascist War.

Over the past fiscal year, the volume of bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the threshold of $13 billion. Both countries are optimistic about reaching the $20 billion target set by their leaders.