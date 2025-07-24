KazTransOil posts strong freight turnover performance for 1H2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, met with KazTransOil's leadership to review the company's performance for the first half of 2025. KazTransOil's General Director, Arman Kassenov, highlighted stable results, with 23.1 million tons of transportation and a 3 percent increase in freight turnover.

