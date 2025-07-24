Bulgaria reaffirms support for Serbia’s EU integration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Defense Minister of Bulgaria Atanas Zapryanov and the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia, H.E. Milan Ravic, held their first meeting, following his appointment to the mission in Bulgaria, Trend reports citing the Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

During the talks, both sides emphasized their good neighborly relations, based on mutual respect and the pursuit of prosperity for the countries of the Balkan region.

Minister Zapryanov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s support for the European integration of the Republic of Serbia and the Western Balkan states. He and H.E. Ravic gave high praise to the cooperation in the field of defense and expressed readiness to deepen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing modernization processes in the Bulgarian Armed Forces, which contribute to collective defense capabilities in the context of NATO and the EU, as well as the commitment to increasing defense spending by allies.

Emphasis was placed on the need for constructive dialogue regarding the maintenance of Bulgarian military monuments and war cemeteries located in Serbia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel