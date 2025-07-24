Bosnia strengthens defense capabilities with major deals at IDEF-2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. At the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF-2025), held in Istanbul, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Minister of Defense, Zukan Helez, met with representatives of the world’s leading defense industry companies: LEONARDO USA, BMC, ASELSAN, BAYKAR, HAVELSAN, and ROKETSAN, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Defense Ministry.

At the meeting with ROKETSAN, it was agreed that the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina will receive state-of-the-art Sungur and Hisar air defense systems, as well as Umtas and Omtas anti-tank systems, which are medium-range guided systems. For the first time, Bosnia and Herzegovina is strengthening its air defense and significantly enhancing its anti-tank combat capacities, all with the goal of preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as achieving interoperability with NATO forces.

During the meeting with Mark Thompson, a representative of the renowned company “Leonardo,” Minister Helez discussed finalizing the agreement on the procurement of AW-119 Kx helicopters for the needs of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the organization of pilot and technical personnel training.

The total value of the procurement is estimated at around 173 million BAM, which represents the most significant investment in the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina since their establishment. With this procurement, the capacities of the Armed Forces will be significantly improved in responding to current and future threats, enabling greater efficiency in participating in regional and NATO military exercises, protecting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national interests in difficult-to-access terrain, providing better support in emergencies, search and rescue operations, and other humanitarian missions in the country.

At the meeting with representatives of the Turkish company BMC, Minister of Defense Zukan Helez expressed gratitude for the successful implementation of the first contract between the Ministry of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina and BMC, which included the delivery of four KIRPI II MRAP armored vehicles. Minister Helez expressed hope for the continuation of this successful cooperation, emphasizing that the procurement of an additional 48 vehicles is planned, with allocated funds amounting to 44,140,000 BAM.

In his discussions with ASELSAN representatives, Minister Helez thanked them for donating the KANGAL anti-drone system. “This is not the end of strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina to respond to unauthorized drone flights, as we have now agreed on the delivery of a new anti-drone system from this company, one of the most powerful of its kind in the world, Ihtar and Turna,” Minister Helez emphasized. Through the DCBI project, around 400 handheld radio stations from ASELSAN have also been provided, further enhancing communication capacities and modernizing the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the meeting with representatives of BAYKAR, Minister Helez expressed satisfaction with the donation of two Bayraktar TB2 drones, which the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye provided to the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina based on bilateral cooperation.

Cooperation with HAVELSAN continued through discussions on the continuation of flight training for members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Türkiye, with Minister Helez expressing gratitude for the previous partnership support and collaboration.

During his tour of the fair, Minister Helez visited the stands of exhibitors from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defense industry. On that occasion, he emphasized the importance of this industry for the country’s economic development and strengthening international cooperation, highlighting its great potential and contribution to the overall economic progress of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Minister Zukan Helez’s meetings with representatives of leading global defense companies during the IDEF-2025 fair in Türkiye confirm the clear commitment of the Ministry of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina to strengthening the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its clear determination for full NATO membership.

