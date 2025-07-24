Uzbekistan's construction industry gains traction with positive trends
Uzbekistan’s construction sector continues its rapid growth in the first half of 2025, driven by strong performance across building, civil engineering, and specialized projects. With significant contributions from both large companies and small enterprises, the industry reflects broader economic momentum and regional development, particularly in Andijan, Tashkent, and Jizzakh regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy