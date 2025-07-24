Azerbaijan shares ranking of domestic banks on total assets
As of late June 2025, the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) leads the country’s banking sector in total assets, surpassing 14 billion manat. Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank followed in second and third place respectively, while the Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran recorded the lowest asset volume at around 124 million manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy