Azerbaijan shares ranking of domestic banks on total assets

As of late June 2025, the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) leads the country’s banking sector in total assets, surpassing 14 billion manat. Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank followed in second and third place respectively, while the Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran recorded the lowest asset volume at around 124 million manat.

