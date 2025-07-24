Tashkent, Tbilisi eye closer transport ties through Middle Corridor

Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. Ilkhom Makhkamov, Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, held discussions with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Trend reports.

The two sides focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in road and rail transport, as well as on developing international multimodal transport corridors that leverage Georgia's seaports.

Minister Makhkamov emphasized the significance of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project and its potential integration into global transport networks, especially the Middle Corridor. He proposed that Georgia consider joining this important initiative.

To further boost the tourism potential of both nations, the ministers also explored the possibility of increasing air travel routes connecting the key tourist cities of Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia reached $325.7 million in 2024, reflecting a remarkable 3.7-fold increase compared to 2017 ($89.1 million). This growth underscores the expanding economic cooperation between the countries.