Azerbaijan's cotton fiber export earnings take hit in 1H2025

Azerbaijan exported 69,500 tons of cotton fiber worth $100.2 million in the first half of 2025. This was down 8.5 percent in volume and 14.8 percent in value compared to last year. Cotton fiber made up 0.78 percent of total exports and 5.71 percent of non-oil exports.

