Azerbaijan's SOFAZ expands gold and property assets in portfolio shift

As of July 1, 2025, bonds made up 38.9 percent of SOFAZ’s portfolio, down 14.4 points from last year. The share of gold nearly doubled to 28.8 percent, while real estate and infrastructure rose to 6.7 percent. The portfolio’s total value grew 14.8 percent, reaching $66.5 billion.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register