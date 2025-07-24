Azerbaijan's SOFAZ expands gold and property assets in portfolio shift
As of July 1, 2025, bonds made up 38.9 percent of SOFAZ’s portfolio, down 14.4 points from last year. The share of gold nearly doubled to 28.8 percent, while real estate and infrastructure rose to 6.7 percent. The portfolio’s total value grew 14.8 percent, reaching $66.5 billion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy