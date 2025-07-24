Azerbaijani oil price declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port fell by $0.2, or 0.29 percent, to $69.19 per barrel on July 23, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis dropped by $0.19, or 2.28 percent, to $67.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $0.11, or 0.19 percent, to $56.94 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw a decrease of $0.09, or 0.13 percent, bringing the price down to $69.70 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

