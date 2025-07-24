Azerbaijan commends increased cooperation with Somalia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ We are very pleased with the dynamic development of our relations with friendly Somalia, said Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baku with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Bayramov spoke about recent mutual visits and agreements reached between the two countries.

“In recent months, there have been numerous reciprocal visits.

Over the years, Azerbaijan and Somalia have developed a mutually respectful relationship within international organizations.

For many years, Somalia has been a member of the contact group established under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has always supported Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.