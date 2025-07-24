Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan commends increased cooperation with Somalia - FM

Politics Materials 24 July 2025 13:05 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ We are very pleased with the dynamic development of our relations with friendly Somalia, said Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baku with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Bayramov spoke about recent mutual visits and agreements reached between the two countries.

“In recent months, there have been numerous reciprocal visits.

Over the years, Azerbaijan and Somalia have developed a mutually respectful relationship within international organizations.

For many years, Somalia has been a member of the contact group established under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has always supported Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Our Somali friends have also supported our activities in NAM. Over the past year, there has been a close partnership in the context of Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency.

The two countries were elected as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2025–2026 in a highly competitive vote. Azerbaijan unequivocally supported Somalia’s candidacy,” he said.

