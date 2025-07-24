Azerbaijan hosts XIV Gabala Int'l Music Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ The XIV Gabala International Music Festival is set to begin this evening, initiated and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with support from the Ministry of Culture, the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and Gilan Holding, Trend reports.

The festival, which has become a beloved tradition, will run until July 29. This year’s edition is dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The event will feature prominent musicians, young talents, and music ensembles from both Azerbaijan and abroad. The festival will also feature special concert programs dedicated to the centenary of prominent musician Rauf Atakishiyev and the 90th anniversary of acclaimed composer Vasif Adigozalov.

The preparation work has been fully completed. Concert venues and event spaces are ready to host the performances, the organizers confirmed.

The opening ceremony will take place at 19:00 (GMT+4) at an open-air stage located at Qafqaz Resort. Following the official launch, the audience will be treated to a grand concert by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments and the Choir of the State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov. The concert will honor Hajibeyli’s anniversary.

Throughout the festival, music lovers will also enjoy performances by the Latin American group "Mercadonegro," the Tbilisi Big Band from Georgia, the "Čiurlionis" Quartet from Lithuania, as well as young performers from the “Support for Youth” project. Other participants include the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra, the “Detache-Sabah” violin ensemble, students of the Baku Music Academy, the Baku State Chamber Orchestra, and several acclaimed Azerbaijani musicians.