Chinese investors join East Kazakhstan’s ambitious natural gas project

Photo: Regional administration of East Kazakhstan region

The Akim of East Kazakhstan, Nurymbet Saktaganov, met with Chinese investors from Funde Holding Group to discuss a major natural gas production project in the Zaisan district. The planned $2 billion investment aims to create over 1,000 jobs and boost the region’s energy capacity.

