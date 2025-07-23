Azerbaijan's annual inflation stays on track, says CBA chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Annual inflation in Azerbaijan stood at six percent during the six months of 2025, meeting the forecasts of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with no surprises, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press briefing today, Trend reports.

“Core inflation in the first half of the year was 4.8 percent.

The strengthening of the nominal effective exchange rate—by 1.9 percent in nominal terms—had a deflationary impact of 0.52 percent on inflation.

Annual inflation is expected to reach 5.7 percent in 2025 and 5.3 percent in 2026,” the chairman noted.

