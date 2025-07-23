Swiss company awarded contract by bp for Sangachal terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. ABB has been awarded a large order by bp, as the operator of the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan, to support the electrification and power grid stability of one of the world’s largest oil and gas terminals, Trend reports via the company.

Connection to the country’s national grid will enable the electrification of the site, which covers more than 688 hectares or an area equivalent to more than 800 football pitches.

Delivered as part of a five-year global framework agreement signed with the operator of the terminal in September 2024, ABB will provide and integrate four synchronous condensers, built to a site-specific design, to enable decommissioning of the existing gas turbines.

ABB’s integrated solution decreases the number of synchronous condensers needed for the terminal, significantly reducing project cost. The ABB Ability™ System 800xA® Distributed Control System (DCS) will be deployed to interface with the synchronous condensers to provide monitoring and supervision for the plant operators.

ABB’s synchronous condensers take up minimal footprint, while ensuring efficient and reliable operation of power grids and electrical networks. Designed to support electricity grids with short-circuit power, inertia and reactive power, synchronous condensers play an increasingly important role for power grid stability as more renewable energy is integrated.

Azerbaijan’s national grid is integrating low-carbon energy sources to meet its climate targets of increasing renewable power capacity to 30 percent by 2030 and reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2050. The share of renewables in Azerbaijan’s electricity supply has gradually increased from just over six percent in 2022 to eight percent in 2023.

With contract scope spanning initial system studies to detailed engineering and installation, and commissioning, ABB’s electrification and automation solutions will play a vital role in maintaining the stability and continuity of the Sangachal terminal’s output.