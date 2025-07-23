Kyrgyzstan advances waste management reform with stricter plastic and landfill rules

Photo: the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported over $4 million in waste disposal revenues for January–June 2025, as part of broader reforms reducing landfill numbers and tightening licensing. Environmental cleanup campaigns also resulted in the collection of 1,500 tons of waste across key territories.

