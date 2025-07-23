Kyrgyzstan advances waste management reform with stricter plastic and landfill rules
Photo: the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan
The Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported over $4 million in waste disposal revenues for January–June 2025, as part of broader reforms reducing landfill numbers and tightening licensing. Environmental cleanup campaigns also resulted in the collection of 1,500 tons of waste across key territories.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy