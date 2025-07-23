Uzbekistan breaks ground on key gas infrastructure in Karakalpakstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 23. In the Republic of Karakalpakstan, general construction and installation works have been successfully completed on the Surgil Booster Compressor Station (BCS) project, a critical facility for Uzbekistan’s energy security, Trend reports.

The booster compressor station is designed to increase the pressure of natural gas extracted from the Surgil field, enabling its transportation to the Ustyurt Gas Chemical Complex (UGCC) for processing. At the UGCC, valuable gas components are utilized to produce polymers. The station’s annual gas compression capacity is 1.8 billion cubic meters, or approximately 4.8 million cubic meters per day.

The EPC contractor for the project is Enter Engineering, a company renowned for implementing cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency and reliability.

According to the project design, the BCS consists of two parallel gas compression units manufactured by Baker Hughes. With construction and installation phases now complete, commissioning works on the gas compression units are currently underway.

The launch of the compressor station will significantly increase gas production at the Surgil field, creating a new resource base to support high-value-added production through a stable gas supply to the Ustyurt Gas Separation Plant (GSP).

In addition, the new facility will increase gas production at fields operated by the Ustyurt Gas Production Department by redirecting gas from low-pressure fields for compression.

This project is not only strategically important for Uzbekistan but also carries substantial social value. The increased natural gas output will ensure a reliable energy supply for households, businesses, and social institutions, stimulate job creation, and contribute to the sustainable economic development of the region.