Kazakhstan expands reach of agro-exports in European markets in 2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan's agricultural trade with the EU grew by 11 percent, reaching $662.2 million. Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov highlighted the strong trade and investment ties between Kazakhstan and the EU, emphasizing growth in exports of grain, flour, and animal products.
