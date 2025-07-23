Kazakhstan sets high local content goals for Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak projects

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has set clear strategic goals for Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak operators to boost local content integration. At a recent meeting chaired by Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, new measures were introduced to transform procurement practices and increase contracts with Kazakhstani suppliers.

