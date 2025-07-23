Kazakhstani airlines ride wave of passenger growth in 1H2025
In early 2025, Kazakhstani airlines transported 7.2 million passengers, a 6 percent increase from last year. Domestic air travel operates on 61 routes with 849 weekly flights. Kazakhstan is upgrading its aviation infrastructure, including new airports and runway reconstructions. The aircraft fleet will grow to 221 units by 2030, with 16 new planes expected this year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy