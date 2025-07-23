Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Speaker of Chinese parliament arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Economy Materials 23 July 2025 12:15 (UTC +04:00)
Speaker of Chinese parliament arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Photo: The Kyrgyz Parliament press service

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 23. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji arrived in Kyrgyzstan today on an official visit, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament.

Zhao Leji was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Azygaliev and Ishak Masaliev, head of the parliamentary friendship group for cooperation with China.

As part of the visit, high-level meetings are scheduled, including negotiations between Zhao Leji and Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu. The sides will discuss current issues and prospects for further developing inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more