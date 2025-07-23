Speaker of Chinese parliament arrives in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 23. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji arrived in Kyrgyzstan today on an official visit, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament.

Zhao Leji was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Azygaliev and Ishak Masaliev, head of the parliamentary friendship group for cooperation with China.

As part of the visit, high-level meetings are scheduled, including negotiations between Zhao Leji and Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu. The sides will discuss current issues and prospects for further developing inter-parliamentary cooperation.