Canadian firm Silvercorp discusses investment prospects in Kazakhstan’s mining sector

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Canadian mining company Silvercorp Metals Inc. explored investment and cooperation opportunities in Kazakhstan’s mining sector during a visit to Astana. In talks with Kazakh Invest, the company expressed interest in geological exploration and sustainable mining of non-ferrous and precious metals, with plans to open a local office.

