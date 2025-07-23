Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan’s legal framework of capital markets set to undergo complete overhaul - chairman

Economy Materials 23 July 2025 13:54 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23.​ The entire legal and regulatory framework governing Azerbaijan’s capital markets will be renewed, said Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference, Kazimov noted that, compared to international standards, there is still a need for improvements in the country’s legislative environment.

“However, we can confidently say that there are currently no barriers for either issuers or investors to participate in the securities market,” he emphasized.

