Azerbaijan shares key data on road cargo transport in 1H2025

From January through June 2025, Azerbaijan moved 3.1 million tons of cargo by road, worth $6.4 billion. This includes $1.2 billion in exports (1.3 million tons) and $5.2 billion in imports (1.8 million tons). Both value and volume rose compared to the same period in 2024.

