Uzbekistan’s thriving exports trigger trade turnover spike

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $37 billion in the period from January through June 2025, representing an increase of $5.123 billion, or 16.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that exports totaled $16.89 billion, a 29.1 percent increase from January through April 2024. Imports stood at $20.13 billion, up 7.0 percent over the same period.

Consequently, the foreign trade balance recorded a deficit of $3.25 billion.

The Republic of Uzbekistan carries out trade relations with 194 countries of the world. The largest volume of foreign trade turnover is recorded with China (17.7 percent), Russia (16.3 percent), Kazakhstan (6 percent), Türkiye (3.6 percent), and the Republic of Korea (2.3 percent).