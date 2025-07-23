Azerbaijan evaluates air freight traffic in 1H2025

Air cargo activity in Azerbaijan reached 7,300 tons valued at $4.1 billion in the first half of 2025. Compared to the same period in 2024, the total cargo value rose by $2.3 billion, while the volume dropped by 62,800 tons. Exports amounted to 1,023 tons worth $181 million, and imports totaled 6,283 tons valued at $3.9 billion.

