Iranian financial institutions boost foreign asset portfolio

The value of foreign assets of Iranian banks and financial institutions, excluding the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), surged by 155 percent by the end of the last Iranian year (March 20, 2025). These assets totaled 60.9 quadrillion rials (about $105 billion). This compares to 23.8 quadrillion rials (about $41.2 billion) at the end of the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register