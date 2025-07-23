Vagif Poetry Days wrap up in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. On July 23, the Vagif Poetry Days, jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, concluded in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The event’s last day featured the “Master of the Word” theatre performance directed by Hafiz Guliyev, Azerbaijan’s Honored Artist, authored by poet and writer Ilgar Fahmi.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation for the Vagif Poetry Days on January 14, 1982, in Shusha. At that time, Vagif’s mausoleum and the Poetry House were inaugurated with his participation, and the decision to establish the poetry days was made. Until 1991, the festival traditionally started in Gazakh, the poet’s homeland, and concluded in the city of Shusha, the cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

Following the liberation of the city by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the poetry days returned to their birthplace - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.