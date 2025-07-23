IEA warns of volatile gas market despite supply growth in 2025

Photo: IEA/Facebook

Global natural gas demand is expected to grow by approximately 1.3% in 2025, according to the latest short-term outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, tighter market conditions and geopolitical uncertainty are likely to weigh on consumption, particularly in price-sensitive import markets.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register