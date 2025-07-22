Azerbaijan highlights size of insurance payment to cherry orchard owners
Azerbaijan has paid nearly 140,000 manat in insurance compensation to cherry orchard owners affected by natural events over the past two years, as demand for state-supported agricultural insurance continues to grow. In 2025 alone, over 220 hectares of cherry orchards have been insured across 15 districts, with insured crop value reaching nearly 4 million manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy