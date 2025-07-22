Azerbaijan highlights size of insurance payment to cherry orchard owners

Azerbaijan has paid nearly 140,000 manat in insurance compensation to cherry orchard owners affected by natural events over the past two years, as demand for state-supported agricultural insurance continues to grow. In 2025 alone, over 220 hectares of cherry orchards have been insured across 15 districts, with insured crop value reaching nearly 4 million manat.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register