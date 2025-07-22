Azerbaijani national press has contributed to realization of our people's most sublime aspirations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The Azerbaijani national press has always focused on the issues of concern to our society and on the advanced ideas and progressive thoughts of the time. It has made an exceptional contribution to the education of our people, the promotion of national and human values, the development of the Azerbaijani literary language, and the realization of the most sublime aspirations of our people — such as freedom and independence, said President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to Azerbaijani media representatives on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the national press, Trend reports.

“On July 22, 1875, the great enlightener and publisher Hasan bey Zardabi began publishing the newspaper “Akinchi,” a herald of advanced ideas and a mirror of the era’s public and political life. This historic event reverberated extensively throughout the Caucasus at the time, gave an impetus to the development of the enlightenment movement in Azerbaijan, contributed to national awakening, the formation of national self-awareness and freedom of thought, and played a significant role in the upbringing of a progressive generation of journalists, publishers, and intellectuals,” the head of state emphasized.