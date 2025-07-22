Azerbaijan's SOFAZ amplifies investments in stock market shares

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) invested 22.71 billion manat ($13.36 billion) in shares by the end of last year. This was up 3.2 billion manat ($1.9 billion), or 16.5%, from 19.5 billion manat ($11.46 billion) the year before.

