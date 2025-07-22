Azerbaijan's SOFAZ amplifies investments in stock market shares
The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) invested 22.71 billion manat ($13.36 billion) in shares by the end of last year. This was up 3.2 billion manat ($1.9 billion), or 16.5%, from 19.5 billion manat ($11.46 billion) the year before.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy