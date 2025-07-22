Uzbekistan advances WTO accession process with Switzerland deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 22. Uzbekistan has successfully concluded bilateral negotiations with the government of Switzerland as part of its accession process to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports.

“Today we signed a Protocol on the completion of market access negotiations with Switzerland within Uzbekistan’s WTO accession process, adding one more WTO member to the finalized list, with just a few members remaining,” wrote Azizbek Urunov, Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO issues, on his LinkedIn platform.

“I would like to extend our gratitude for the hard and constructive work of both the Uzbek and Swiss teams. The long list is fading away — the countdown has started!” he added.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has concluded bilateral negotiations with 25 WTO member countries, marking a significant step forward on its path toward full membership in the global trade body.