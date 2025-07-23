Turkmenistan reopens tender for sleeper and beam production facility
Turkmenistan has re-announced an international tender for the construction of a facility to produce reinforced concrete sleepers and turnout beams. The deadline for submitting bids is August 29, 2025, and documents are to be delivered to the Ministry of Construction in Ashgabat.
