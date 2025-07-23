Kazakhstan’s Tokayev to participate in Central Asia-South Korea summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 23. President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung held a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during which he invited the Kazakh leader to Seoul to participate in the Central Asia - South Korea summit, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh president's office.

During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gratefully accepted the invitation from the South Korean leader and also confirmed his readiness to participate in the upcoming summit in Seoul.

The presidents also confirmed their desire to further strengthen the multifaceted Kazakh-Korean relations.

“There was a detailed exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral cooperation. Interest was expressed in activating interaction in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres,” the statement said.

Moreover, the importance of effective implementation of current and prospective projects in the fields of industry, energy, automotive, education, and medicine was emphasized.

The Central Asia - South Korea summit, initially planned for 2025 in Seoul, was postponed to 2026. This decision was made due to political changes in South Korea, including early elections following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.