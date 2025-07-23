IAEA and Turkmenistan strengthen ties ahead of atomic energy conference

Photo: social media of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Vienna

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 23. Turkmenistan is preparing to send a high-level delegation to the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Vienna.

The issue was discussed during a meeting in Vienna between Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the IAEA and Ambassador to Austria, Hemra Amannazarov, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The sides reviewed priority areas of cooperation, including Turkmenistan’s accession to the Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the IAEA, and the development of the national IAEA Framework Program for 2025-2029.

The upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), scheduled to take place in Avaza from August 5 to 8, 2025, was also discussed. Ambassador Amannazarov presented national preparations for the event, and Rafael Grossi confirmed the agency’s high-level participation.