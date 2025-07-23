Uzbekistan and Russia deepen air travel ties with new flight deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 23. Uzbekistan and Russia have reached an important agreement on the operation of more than 1,000 regular weekly flights between cities in both countries, following negotiations held in Moscow, Trend reports.

The deal also includes lifting restrictions on the number of airlines permitted to operate "triangle" routes connecting three destinations, granting each airline the right to select up to five cities.

This substantial increase in flight frequency, driven by a sharp rise in tourist traffic between the two nations, is expected to enable the transportation of more than 16 million passengers annually. Airlines are anticipated to fully utilize the agreed flight frequencies, further enhancing connectivity.

Meanwhile, a whopping 32,565 flights were operated between Uzbekistan and Russia in 2024, serving a total of 4,098,605 passengers.