Azerbaijani Central Bank predicts consumer loan portfolio volume in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The consumer loan portfolio will be around 16 percent in Azerbaijan next year, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the interest rate corridor parameters today, Trend reporters.

"According to our calculations, a 10 percent growth in the consumer loan portfolio boosts inflation by 0.34 percent.

In 2026, the consumer loan portfolio will be around 16 percent. This will increase the inflation by 0.58 percent," he explained.

