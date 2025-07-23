Kazakhstan charts course for national cargo airline launch in 2026

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan plans to launch a national cargo airline in early 2026, driven by growing global air freight demand. The government will expand the aircraft fleet to 221 by 2030 and invest $2.9 billion in aviation infrastructure, including new airports, runway upgrades, and route expansions.

